Business News
January 5, 2020 / 11:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi Aramco shares hit lowest since IPO, down 1.7%

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

DUBAI (Reuters) - Shares of Saudi Aramco were down 1.7% in late afternoon trade on Sunday, hitting 34.55 riyals ($9.21) per share, its lowest level since it started trading last month after a record initial public offering (IPO).

The shares reacted to across-the-board selling in Gulf markets after Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed on Friday in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Aramco was trading above its IPO price of 32 riyals per share, but was down 10.7% since hitting an intraday high of 38.70 riyals on Dec 31.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below