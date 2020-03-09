Saudi Aramco shares open 10% lower as oil price crash

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Khurais, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Shares in Saudi Aramco plunged 10% in opening trade on Monday, following a sharp drop in oil prices after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling prices and set plans for a dramatic increase in crude production next month.

Aramco was trading at 27 riyals ($7.20), 15.6% below its initial public offering (IPO) price of 32 riyals, which in December valued the company at $1.7 trillion in the world’s biggest share offering. Saudi stocks also fell 9.11% in early trade.