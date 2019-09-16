World News
September 16, 2019 / 1:27 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Trump questions Iran's denial of blame over Saudi attacks

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat dinner in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday questioned Iran’s claim that it had nothing to do with weekend attacks on a giant oil plant in Saudi Arabia that have cut off 5% of global crude output.

“Remember when Iran shot down a drone, saying knowingly that it was in their ‘airspace’ when, in fact, it was nowhere close. They stuck strongly to that story knowing that it was a very big lie. Now they say that they had nothing to do with the attack on Saudi Arabia. We’ll see?” Trump wrote in a post.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
