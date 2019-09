FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before presenting the Medal of Freedom to former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he did not think it would be necessary to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after attacks on Saudi oil facilities, saying oil prices have not spiked very much.

He added he was prepared to release the oil reserves, but told reporters: “I don’t think we need it.”