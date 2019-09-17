Trump says not looking to meet Iran’s Rouhani at U.N. meeting

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, U.S., September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is not looking to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a United Nations event at the end of the month, as tensions between the two countries rise over U.S. accusations Iran was behind an attack on oil plants in Saudi Arabia.

“I’m not looking to meet him. I don’t think they’re ready yet but they’ll be ready,” Trump said. “I never rule anything out but I’d prefer not meeting him.”

Rouhani said on Monday he would not meet Trump at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.