FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat dinner in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would help its allies despite U.S. energy independence, after Washington blamed Iran for an attack on Saudi Arabia that has closed 5% of global crude output.

“We don’t need Middle Eastern Oil & Gas, & in fact have very few tankers there, but will help our Allies!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.