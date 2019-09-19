UK's Johnson and Trump discuss need for united diplomatic response to Saudi attack

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets U.S. President Donald Trump for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France August 25, 2019. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump condemned last weekend’s attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response in a telephone call on Wednesday, Johnson’s office said.

“They condemned the attacks and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response from international partners,” a statement said. “They also spoke about Iran and agreed that they must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.”

A White House spokesman said in a statement the two leaders “reaffirmed the value of the special relationship in addressing shared security concerns, most notably Iran’s destabilizing behavior”.