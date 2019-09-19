World News
September 19, 2019 / 1:57 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Pompeo says U.S. wants peaceful resolution after attacks on Aramco facilities

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. special representative on Iran Brian Hook arrive at al-Bateen Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates September 19, 2019. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday the United States was building a coalition to deter Iran after an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities but it wanted a peaceful resolution.

“We are still striving to build out a coalition in an act of diplomacy while the foreign minister of Iran is threatening all out war and to fight to the last American, were here to build up a coalition aimed at achieving peace,” Pompeo told reporters after meeting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

Reporting By Maher Chmaytelli, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
