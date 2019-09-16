U.S. weighs more intel sharing with Saudi Arabia after attack: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering increasing its intelligence sharing with Saudi Arabia after Saturday’s attack on Saudi oil facilities that halved the kingdom’s production and jolted world oil markets, U.S. officials told Reuters.

The U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not say how broad any increase in intelligence sharing might be. But the United States, long wary of deep involvement in the war in Yemen, has only selectively shared intelligence with Saudi Arabia about the threats from Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militants, who claimed responsibility for the attack.