Iran central bank head says new sanctions show U.S. failure

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Central Bank governor said on Friday a U.S. move to sanction the bank for a second time on new grounds showed Washington had failed to find new ways to pressure Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The United States on Friday imposed another round of sanctions on Tehran, including on Iran’s central bank and a development fund, following last week’s attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that Riyadh and U.S. officials have blamed on Iran.

“The U.S. government’s re-boycott of the Central Bank shows that they have come up empty-handed in finding new ways to pressure Iran,” said Abdolnaser Hemmati, whose bank was already blacklisted by Washington.