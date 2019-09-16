Senior U.S. senator: Saudi attack shows Iran seeks to 'sow instability'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Jim Risch (R-ID) talks to the media after a meeting with Carlos Alfredo Vecchio (2nd R), charge d'affaires appointed by Venezuela's opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Jim Risch, the Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, slammed Iran’s government on Monday after Saturday’s attack on Saudi oil facilities, saying it underscored “Iran’s effort to sow instability throughout the Middle East.”

Risch also warned against any possible attack on U.S. forces in a statement. “Iran should not underestimate the United States’ resolve,” he said. “Any attack against U.S. forces deployed abroad must be met with an overwhelming response - no targets are off the table.”