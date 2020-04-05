Saudi Aramco appoints Mark Weinberger to board of directors

FILE PHOTO: Mark Weinberger, Global Chairman and CEO, EY, speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has appointed Mark Weinberger to its board of directors as an independent board member, replacing Andrew Gould, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Weinberger was the global Chairman and CEO of EY (previously known as Ernst & Young) from 2013 to 2019.

He currently serves as a director on the boards of Johnson & Johnson and Metlife as well as being a member on several boards of trustees, including the United States Council for International Business (USCIB).