Factbox: Prince Alwaleed's international and domestic investments

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia embarked on an anti-corruption purge on Sunday involving the arrest of royals, ministers and investors including billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the kingdom’s most prominent businessmen.
Eleven princes, four ministers and tens of former ministers were detained, two senior officials told Reuters.
Prince Alwaleed is a nephew of the king and owner of investment firm Kingdom Holding 4280.SE.
The following is a list of entities in which he has holdings either through personal investment or via Kingdom Holding:
Financial Services
- Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE (16.19 percent)
- Citigroup (C.N)
Technology
- Apple (AAPL.O)
- Careem
- Lyft
- Motorola (MSI.N)
- Twitter (TWTR.N)
Consumer and retail
- eBay (EBAY.O)
- Fashion Village Trading Company
- Jingdong
- Saks Incorporated
- Savola 2050.SE
Publishing
- Time Warner (TWX.N)
- Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O)
Entertainment
- Euro Disney
Petrochemicals
- National Industrialisation Company 2060.SE (6.23 percent)
Aviation
- Parent company of Flynas (34.08 percent)
Education
- Kingdom Schools
Healthcare
- Medical Services Projects Company
Private equity
- Kingdom Africa Management
Hotel Real Estate
- Four Seasons, George V Hotel, Paris
- The Plaza, New York
- Savoy Hotel, London
Hotel Management Companies
- Fairmont Raffles Holding International
- Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
- IFA Hotels and Resorts (IFAH.KW)
- Kingdom Hotel Investments
- Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts
Real Estate
- Ballast Nedam
- Canary Wharf (Songbird Estates)
- Jeddah Economic Company
- Kingdom Centre
- Kingdom City
- Kingdom Riyadh Land
Source: Kingdom Holding website, Tadawul website, Reuters
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely