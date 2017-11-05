Factbox: Prince Alwaleed's international and domestic investments

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia embarked on an anti-corruption purge on Sunday involving the arrest of royals, ministers and investors including billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the kingdom’s most prominent businessmen.

FILE PHOTO - Saudi billionaire Prince AlWaleed bin Talal looks on during a news briefing in Manama, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

Eleven princes, four ministers and tens of former ministers were detained, two senior officials told Reuters.

Prince Alwaleed is a nephew of the king and owner of investment firm Kingdom Holding 4280.SE.

The following is a list of entities in which he has holdings either through personal investment or via Kingdom Holding:

Financial Services

- Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE (16.19 percent)

- Citigroup (C.N)

Technology

- Apple (AAPL.O)

- Careem

- Lyft

- Motorola (MSI.N)

- Twitter (TWTR.N)

Consumer and retail

- eBay (EBAY.O)

- Fashion Village Trading Company

- Jingdong

- Saks Incorporated

- Savola 2050.SE

Publishing

- Time Warner (TWX.N)

- Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O)

Entertainment

- Euro Disney

Petrochemicals

- National Industrialisation Company 2060.SE (6.23 percent)

Aviation

- Parent company of Flynas (34.08 percent)

Education

- Kingdom Schools

Healthcare

- Medical Services Projects Company

Private equity

- Kingdom Africa Management

Hotel Real Estate

- Four Seasons, George V Hotel, Paris

- The Plaza, New York

- Savoy Hotel, London

Hotel Management Companies

- Fairmont Raffles Holding International

- Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

- IFA Hotels and Resorts (IFAH.KW)

- Kingdom Hotel Investments

- Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts

Real Estate

- Ballast Nedam

- Canary Wharf (Songbird Estates)

- Jeddah Economic Company

- Kingdom Centre

- Kingdom City

- Kingdom Riyadh Land

Source: Kingdom Holding website, Tadawul website, Reuters