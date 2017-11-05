Billionaire Saudi prince Alwaleed detained in probe: official

DUBAI, - Billionaire Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who owns investment firm Kingdom Holding 4280.SE, is among people detained and under investigation by a new anti-corruption body, a senior Saudi official told Reuters on Sunday.

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal attends the traditional Saudi dance known as 'Arda', which was performed during Janadriya culture festival at Der'iya in Riyadh February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayez Nureldine/Pool/File Photo

Also detained and under investigation is former Saudi finance minister Ibrahim al-Assaf, said the official, who declined to be identified under briefing rules. Neither man could be reached immediately for comment.

King Salman announced late on Saturday the creation of a new anti-corruption committee chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said had detained 11 princes, four current ministers and tens of former ministers.