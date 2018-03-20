FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 4:34 AM / in 12 minutes

Saudi Prince Alwaleed made secret agreement with govt, process ongoing: BBG TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, the chairman of Kingdom Holding who spent nearly three months in detention in the kingdom’s anti-corruption campaign, told Bloomberg TV that he had made an agreement with the government for his release.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal sits for an interview with Reuters in the office of the suite where he has been detained at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 27, 2018, REUTERS/Katie Paul

In the interview, aired on Tuesday, Prince Alwaleed declined to disclose the details of his “confirmed understanding” with the government but said it was easy to verify that he still held a 95 percent stake in his global investment firm.

The process with the government was ongoing, said the prince, who was released in late January.

Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Paul Tait

