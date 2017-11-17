FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. monitoring Saudi situation amid post-purge wealth deals: U.S. Treasury chief
November 17, 2017

U.S. monitoring Saudi situation amid post-purge wealth deals: U.S. Treasury chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is closely watching the situation in Saudi Arabia amid reported asset agreements between Saudi authorities and some detainees in an anti-corruption crackdown, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.

Asked about the agreements to hand over wealth for detainees’ freedom, Mnuchin told CNBC “I think that the Crown Prince (Mohammed bin Salman) is doing a great job at transforming the country,” adding that the United States was “obviously monitoring the situation.”

