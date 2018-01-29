FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 9:31 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Saudi's Ibrahim to keep control of regional broadcaster MBC - executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Waleed al-Ibrahim will keep management control of regional television broadcaster MBC after his release from detention in the country’s corruption probe, a senior MBC executive told Reuters on Monday.

The executive, speaking on condition of anonymity under briefing rules, said Ibrahim’s 40 percent stake in MBC would not change and that he was found innocent of any wrongdoing in the probe.

Ibrahim, who at the weekend was released along with at least half a dozen other prominent Saudi businessmen detained in the probe, reiterated his allegiance to Saudi Arabia and the ruling family, the executive told Reuters.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra

