FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senior Saudi prince freed in settlement agreement of $1 billion: Saudi official
Sections
Featured
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Reuters Backstory
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
Exclusive
Russia
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
Kaspersky CEO says he would leave if Russia asked him to spy
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky CEO says he would leave if Russia asked him to spy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 28, 2017 / 11:46 PM / in an hour

Senior Saudi prince freed in settlement agreement of $1 billion: Saudi official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Senior Saudi Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, once seen as a leading contender to the throne, was freed after reaching an “acceptable settlement agreement” with authorities paying more than $1 billion, a Saudi official said on Wednesday.

The official said Miteb, in his deal with the government, had admitted corruption. Three other people involved in corruption cases have also finalised settlement agreements with authorities, the official told Reuters.

Reporting by Samia Nakhoul, writing by Sami Aboudi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.