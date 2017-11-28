Senior Saudi prince Miteb freed after weeks in detention: family member

DUBAI (Reuters) - Senior Saudi Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, once seen as a contender to the throne, has been freed after more than three weeks in detention, a royal family member said on Tuesday on social media.

FILE PHOTO - Saudi Arabian Prince Miteb bin Abdullah at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

“Almighty, thanks be to you...” wrote Abeer bint Khaled bin Abdullah, a royal family member in a posting on her Twitter account. Posting an apparent file photo of Prince Miteb, she added: “May God give you long life, long life full of health, and keep you for us.”