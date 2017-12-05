FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi says most people detained in anti-corruption sweep have settled
December 5, 2017 / 4:23 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Saudi says most people detained in anti-corruption sweep have settled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor said on Tuesday most of the people detained in a sweeping anti-corruption campaign launched last month have agreed to settlements to avoid prosecution.

In a statement, the public prosecutor said 159 people remain in detention while “a number” of them have been referred for judicial action. The total number of people subpoenaed to provide information about alleged corruption stands at 320, it added.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin; editing by Mark Heinrich

