Saudi stocks rebound after initial drop on corruption probe
The toughest job in American diplomacy
NORTH KOREA
The toughest job in American diplomacy
Kaspersky acknowledges taking inactive files in pursuit of hackers
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky acknowledges taking inactive files in pursuit of hackers
MSCI blocks new stocks lacking voting rights
Exchange-Traded Funds
MSCI blocks new stocks lacking voting rights
#Business News
November 5, 2017

Saudi stocks rebound after initial drop on corruption probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi stock market rebounded into positive territory on Sunday after initially dropping sharply in response to a corruption inquiry that led to a string of detentions of prominent political and business figures.

FILE PHOTO: Investors talk with each other as they monitor a screen displaying stock information at the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

The stock index .TASI was up 0.02 percent an hour before the close, after falling 2.2 percent at one stage.

Some investors worry the investigation could force people implicated to sell equity holdings. But many think the purge will remove opposition to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, helping him accelerate economic reforms such as privatization and big development projects.

Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
