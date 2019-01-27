Ethiopian-born Saudi businessman Al Amoudi freed in Saudi Arabia: Ethiopian state television

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopian-born Saudi businessman Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi, arrested in November 2017 during a crackdown on corruption, has been released from detention in Saudi Arabia, Ethiopian state television said on Sunday.

Ethiopian Television cited Arega Yirdaw, chief executive of Al Amoudi’s MIDROC Technology Group, as its source.

Two Saudi sources confirmed that Amoudi had been released on Sunday, nearly 15 months after he was detained with scores of princes, ministers and businessmen in the state-run anti-corruption campaign.