FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 5, 2018 / 7:36 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Saudi crown prince says eight people remain in detention from corruption crackdown

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Eight people detained in Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption campaign remain in custody, the kingdom’s crown prince said in a Bloomberg interview published on Friday, after scores were arrested in a purge launched last November.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman said $35 billion, split between 40 percent cash and 60 percent assets, had been transferred to the government.

“We think it will complete in the next maybe two years,” he added.

Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.