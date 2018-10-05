Saudi crown prince says eight people remain in detention from corruption crackdown

RIYADH (Reuters) - Eight people detained in Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption campaign remain in custody, the kingdom’s crown prince said in a Bloomberg interview published on Friday, after scores were arrested in a purge launched last November.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman said $35 billion, split between 40 percent cash and 60 percent assets, had been transferred to the government.

“We think it will complete in the next maybe two years,” he added.