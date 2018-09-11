FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
September 11, 2018 / 4:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi Aramco to supply extra crude oil to two Asian buyers in October: sources

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco will supply additional crude to at least two Asian buyers in October after they asked for more supplies, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top crude oil exporter, and other producers from the Middle East and Russia have increased exports after a June meeting where they agreed to raise output by 1 million barrels per day. The rise in supply will replace falling exports from Venezuela and Iran.

One of the buyers will receive more Arab Light crude, one of the sources said.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.