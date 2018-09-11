Saudi Aramco to supply extra crude oil to two Asian buyers in October: sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco will supply additional crude to at least two Asian buyers in October after they asked for more supplies, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top crude oil exporter, and other producers from the Middle East and Russia have increased exports after a June meeting where they agreed to raise output by 1 million barrels per day. The rise in supply will replace falling exports from Venezuela and Iran.

One of the buyers will receive more Arab Light crude, one of the sources said.