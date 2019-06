Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia June 24, 2019. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has departed on a trip to South Korea and Japan, where he will lead the kingdom’s delegation to the G20 summit in Osaka, the royal court said in a statement carried by state news agency SPA.