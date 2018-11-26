Saudi crown prince, Bahrain's king open new oil pipeline

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is received by Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Manama, Bahrain, November 26, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa opened a new oil pipeline between the two countries on Monday, the Saudi Press agency said.

The crown prince and the king attended the opening ceremony for the pipeline, a cooperative project between Saudi oil company Aramco and Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco).

The pipeline connects Saudi oil processing facilities at Abqaiq with the Bapco refinery in Bahrain, with a flow that currently reaches 220,000 barrels per day, and a transport capacity of up to 350,000 barrels per day.