November 26, 2018 / 5:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Saudi crown prince, Bahrain's king open new oil pipeline

1 Min Read

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is received by Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Manama, Bahrain, November 26, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa opened a new oil pipeline between the two countries on Monday, the Saudi Press agency said.

The crown prince and the king attended the opening ceremony for the pipeline, a cooperative project between Saudi oil company Aramco and Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco).

The pipeline connects Saudi oil processing facilities at Abqaiq with the Bapco refinery in Bahrain, with a flow that currently reaches 220,000 barrels per day, and a transport capacity of up to 350,000 barrels per day.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy, writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
