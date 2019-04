FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's King Salman attends a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman is expected to visit Bahrain on Wednesday, Bahrain news agency BNA said, adding the two kings will hold meetings to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

Saudi Arabia, along with Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, pledged $10 billion in financial aid to Bahrain last year to rescue the country from a potential debt crisis.