Saudi Arabia plans to allow private sector to import feed barley: SPA

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia plans to allow the private sector to import feed barley soon, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday, quoting Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows ears of barley during sunset in a field of the Solgonskoye private farm outside the Siberian village of Talniki in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

The kingdom has become a major importer of wheat and barley since plans to become self-sufficient were abandoned in 2008 because farming in the desert was draining scarce water supplies. Imports are currently handled by state grain buyer SAGO.