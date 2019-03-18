Saudi Binladin Group finance chief resigns following restructuring: sources

DUBAI/RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Binladin Group’s chief financial officer, Klaus Froelich, has resigned, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, following a restructuring of the construction giant under Riyadh’s anti-corruption campaign.

Froelich, a former Morgan Stanley banker, had been hired in 2016 to help the firm overcome a crisis sparked by the collapse of a construction crane in Mecca’s Grand Mosque that killed 107 people.

(This story corrects typo in headline)