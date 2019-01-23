Business News
January 23, 2019 / 11:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi considering euro-denominated bonds: finance minister tells CNBC

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is looking into possibly issuing euro-denominated bonds, the Saudi finance minister said in an interview with CNBC.

“The plan is to look into, potentially, another currency, euro is a possibility,” Mohammed al-Jadaan said.

He said the government would also consider raising debt in other currencies such as the yuan.

Saudi Arabia issued $7.5 billion in international bonds this month, bringing to almost $60 billion the total amount it has raised through U.S. dollar-denominated public debt issues since 2016.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below