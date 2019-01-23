Saudi considering euro-denominated bonds: finance minister tells CNBC

FILE PHOTO - Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is looking into possibly issuing euro-denominated bonds, the Saudi finance minister said in an interview with CNBC.

“The plan is to look into, potentially, another currency, euro is a possibility,” Mohammed al-Jadaan said.

He said the government would also consider raising debt in other currencies such as the yuan.

Saudi Arabia issued $7.5 billion in international bonds this month, bringing to almost $60 billion the total amount it has raised through U.S. dollar-denominated public debt issues since 2016.