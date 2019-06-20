BAE Systems will fulfill UK-Saudi contracts after arms export ruling

FILE PHOTO: Trade visitors walk past an advertisement for BAE Systems at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Leading British defense firm BAE Systems said on Thursday it would continue to support the government in its agreements it has made with Saudi Arabia following a court ruling that Britain had granted arms export licenses unlawfully.

“We continue to support the UK Government in providing equipment, support and training under government to government agreements between the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia,” BAE Systems said in a statement after the ruling, which does not halt exports but means Britain will pause issuing new licenses.

“We will assess the result of the UK Government’s reconsideration of its decision-making on the basis set out by the court, once it has been made,” it said, adding it complied with all relevant export control laws.