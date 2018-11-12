Saudi crown prince meets British special envoy: Saudi Press Agency

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting with U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations in New York on March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Levy/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has discussed bilateral relations with British Prime Minister Theresa May’s special envoy, Simon McDonald, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

McDonald’s talks in Riyadh comes as British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said he will visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Monday to press for an end to the war in Yemen and to urge Saudi leaders to cooperate with an investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.