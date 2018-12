Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s 2019 budget allocates 33 billion riyals ($8.8 billion) for the energy, industry, mining and logistics sectors, oil minister Khalid al-Falih said in a tweet on Wednesday.

That is more than three times the amount allocated in the previous budget, he said.