Highlights: Saudi Arabia releases $272 billion budget for 2020

RIYADH (Reuters) - Following are highlights of Saudi Arabia’s 2020 state budget, released on Monday.

2020

** Total expenditure projected at 1.02 trillion riyals ($272.00 billion)

** Budget deficit forecast at 187 billion riyals or 6.4% of GDP

** Public debt at 754 billion riyals or 26% GDP

** Total revenue estimated at 833 billion riyals

** Oil revenue estimated at 513 billion riyals

** Non-oil revenue estimated at 320 billion riyals

** Military spending 182 billion riyals

** GDP growth expected at 2.3% in 2020 Vs 0.4% in 2019

** Inflation expected at 2%

2019

** Saudi Arabia forecast actual state budget deficit of 131 billion riyals or 4.7% of GDP

** Saudi Arabia expenditure forecast at 1.048 trillion riyals

** Estimated revenues of 917 billion riyals

** Oil revenue estimated at 602 billion riyals

** Non-oil revenue estimated at 315 billion

** Military spending estimated at 198 billion riyals

** Public debt of 678 billion riyals or 24% of GDP

** Consumer price index (CPI) to fall 1%