RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s 2018 state budget will be the largest in the kingdom’s history, King Salman said in a speech on Tuesday ahead of the release of the budget later in the day, state-owned Al Arabiya television reported.

He was also quoted as saying that Riyadh had moved back the target year for eliminating its budget deficit to 2023, from 2020.

