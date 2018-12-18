Business News
December 18, 2018

Saudi 2019 budget boosts spending in bid to spur sluggish economy



RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia plans to increase state spending by more than 7 percent next year in an effort to spur economic growth, which has been hurt by low oil prices, according to a 2019 budget released by the finance ministry on Tuesday.

Spending is projected to rise to 1.106 trillion riyals ($295 billion) next year, up from an actual 1.030 trillion riyals this year, Saudi state television quoted the budget as saying.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Stephen Kalin; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens

