World News
August 6, 2018 / 8:10 AM / in 2 hours

Bahrain says supports Saudi Arabia in rights row with Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain said on Monday it stood with Saudi Arabia in a political row with Canada, rejecting what it called Ottawa’s interference in Riyadh’s internal affairs.

“The Kingdom of Bahrain affirms its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ...against anyone attempting to undermine its sovereignty,” the Bahraini foreign ministry on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it would suspend new trade and investment with Canada after the foreign ministry in Ottawa urged Riyadh to release arrested civil rights activists.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by John Stonestreet

