August 6, 2018 / 12:39 PM / in 2 hours

Canada 'seeking clarity' in diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia: Foreign Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada is “seriously concerned” about Saudi Arabia’s freeze of new trade between the countries, but standing its ground on human rights comments which set off a diplomatic row, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

“Canada will always stand up for the protection of human rights, very much including women’s rights, and freedom of expression around the world,” said Marie-Pier Baril, adding that Canada was “seeking greater clarity” from the Saudi government.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by Janet Lawrence

