Amid Saudi Arabia dispute, Canada says will always defend human rights

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, referring to a decision by Saudi Arabia to expel Canada’s ambassador, on Monday said her government would always defend human rights.

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland gestures during a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

“Let me be very clear ... Canada will always stand up for human rights in Canada and around the world, and women’s rights are human rights,” Freeland told a conference in Vancouver.

Saudi Arabia acted after Ottawa urged it to free arrested civil society activists, including a prominent female campaigner.