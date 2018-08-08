FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 1:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi Arabia stops all medical treatment programs in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has stopped all medical treatment programs in Canada and is coordinating for the transfer of all Saudi patients from Canadian hospitals to other hospitals outside Canada, Saudi press agency said early on Wednesday.

The agency cited Saudi Health Attaché in the United States of America and Canada Dr. Fahd bin Ibrahim Al Tamimi.

Saudi Arabia froze new trade and investment with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador, early on Monday, in a stern gesture of retaliation after Ottawa urged it to free arrested civil society activists.

Reporting by Hesham Hajali; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
