Canada's Freeland hopes to meet Saudi counterpart to discuss dispute

(Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday said she hoped to meet her Saudi counterpart this week on the sidelines of a U.N. meeting to discuss a diplomatic dispute between the two nations.

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland takes part in a news conference at the Embassy of Canada in Washington, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Freeland made her remarks to an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. In August Saudi Arabia froze new trade with Canada, blocked grain imports, expelled Canada’s ambassador and ordered all Saudi students home after Ottawa called for the release of activists from detention.