Saudi central bank to intervene if liquidity, credit affected - governor to Al Arabiya

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s central bank will intervene again to support the kingdom’s economy if liquidity is tight or credit is affected, its governor told Saudi-owned news channel Al Arabiya on Sunday.

Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) Governor Ahmed al-Kholifey said there are currently no issues with liquidity in the market and the central bank is monitoring the situation closely.

SAMA said on Saturday it had prepared a 50 billion riyal ($13.32 billion) package to help small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) cope with the economic impact of coronavirus.