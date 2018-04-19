FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 19, 2018 / 8:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Four Saudi security forces killed by gunmen in southern province

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Four members of Saudi Arabia’s security forces were killed and four others wounded in clashes with gunmen on Thursday at a checkpoint in the southwestern Asir province, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV said.

One gunman was killed and two detained, the broadcaster said on Twitter, citing the Saudi interior ministry, without providing more details.

Asir province borders Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is battling the armed Houthi group, but it was not immediately clear if the incident was related to that three-year-old war.

Reporting by Sarah Dadouch and Stephen Kalin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.