January 2, 2018 / 12:56 PM / in 31 minutes

Previously detained ex-minister Assaf seen at Saudi cabinet meeting: SPA photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Previously detained former Saudi finance minister Ibrahim al-Assaf was seen attending the kingdom’s weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, according to a photograph published on the official SPA news agency.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi officials.

Assaf, who was also a board member of national oil giant Saudi Aramco, was among people detained and under investigation by a new anti-corruption body in November, a senior Saudi official had told Reuters.

He was reportedly released from his detention last month, according to local media.

Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Rania El Gamal

