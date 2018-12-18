Saudi collected more than 50 billion riyals in 2018 from Ritz settlements: minister

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian government collected more than 50 billion riyal ($13.33 billion) so far this year from settlements reached with detainees in a crackdown on corruption launched at the end of last year, said Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan on Tuesday.

Scores of top officials and businessmen were detained in Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel in a purge, which began in November 2017. Investigators said earlier this year they aimed to seize some $100 billion overall.