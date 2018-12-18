World News
December 18, 2018 / 6:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi collected more than 50 billion riyals in 2018 from Ritz settlements: minister

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian government collected more than 50 billion riyal ($13.33 billion) so far this year from settlements reached with detainees in a crackdown on corruption launched at the end of last year, said Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan on Tuesday.

Scores of top officials and businessmen were detained in Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel in a purge, which began in November 2017. Investigators said earlier this year they aimed to seize some $100 billion overall.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Marwa Rashad, Writing by Tuqa Khalid in Dubai; Editing by Saeed Azhar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.