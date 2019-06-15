Saudi crown prince calls for 'decisive stand' on tanker attacks

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a graduation ceremony for the 95th batch of cadets from the King Faisal Air Academy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 23, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s crown prince called on the international community to take a “decisive stand” toward attacks on two oil tankers in a vital shipping route, which he blamed on Iran during an interview with Saudi-owned Asharq Al-Awsat.

In comments published early on Sunday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also said the kingdom’s strategic relations with the United States would not be affected by “media campaigns or some stances published by U.S. entities”.

Riyadh has come under mounting international scrutiny over its human rights record since last year’s murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who had been living in the United States and writing for the Washington Post.