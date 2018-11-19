Saudi crown prince to attend G20 summit in Argentina: Al Arabiya TV

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting with U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations in New York on March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Levy/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s crown prince will participate in a G20 summit in Argentina at the end of the month, Al Arabiya television reported on Monday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will head to the G20 summit as part of a foreign trip, it quoted Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih as saying.

The kingdom is facing a global outcry over the murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the country’s Istanbul consulate in early October, which has strained its ties with the West.