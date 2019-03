Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.254 million bpd in January

FILE PHOTO: General view of Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in January fell to 7.254 million barrels per day from 7.687 million bpd in December, official data showed on Monday.

OPEC’s biggest producer pumped 10.243 million barrels per day, down by 0.4 million barrels per day from December.

Saudi crude stocks fell 4.542 million barrels, to 200.834 million barrels in January.

The kingdom’s direct crude burn rose 13,000 barrels per day to 377,000 barrels per day. Its domestic refinery crude throughput rose 0.074 million barrels per day to 2.758 million barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia’s demand for oil products rose 0.034 million barrels per day to 2.073 million barrels per day in January. Its oil product exports fell 0.497 million barrels per day to 1.616 million barrels per day.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website.