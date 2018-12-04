Saudi Arabia cuts January Arab Light crude OSP for Asia

VIENNA (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has cut its January price for its Arab Light grade for Asian customers by $1 a barrel versus December to a premium of $0.60 a barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The company raised its Arab Light OSP to Northwest Europe by 60 cents a barrel for January from the previous month at a discount of $1.60 to the ICE Brent.
The Arab Light OSP to the United States was set at a premium of $2.90 a barrel to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI), up 50 cents from the previous month.
