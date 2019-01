Pictures of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz are seen during the launching of National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) in Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Faisal al-Nasser

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Monday it signed 66 agreements worth 204 billion riyals ($54.4 billion) as part of its industrial development program.

Among the deals announced was an agreement with French aerospace and defense company Thales in military industry cooperation.

($1 = 3.7503 riyals)

(This story corrects amount in dollars)